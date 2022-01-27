Alleged Ritual Killing Attempt: Victim Lands In FMC Owerri, Suspect Turns Deaf, Dumb, Refuse To Open Up

The reported incident of alleged ritual killing involving a woman and her son has taken another dimension with the suspect turning deaf and dumb overnight while the mother who is the victim is still receiving treatment at FMC.

Owerri, the Imo State capital was terribly shaken on Monday when an incident at Heroe’s Apartment in New Owerri, attracted residents of the area to an action sus0pected to be ritual killing.

The incident which video has gone viral in the social media has it that one young man, names withheld allegedly attempted to harm the mother for unknown purposes resident suspect was for ritual purposes.

It was learnt that after the mother came visiting, shouts were heard from the flat the young man was occupying which attracted neigbours that rushed to scene to foil the suspected ritual killing.

Trumpeta further learnt that the escaped woman said to be former President of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) of a Catholic Church in New Owerri was rushed to FMC Owerri where she is responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the son said to be the second among four children of the woman has suddenly turned deaf and dumb as it was learnt has refused to respond to inquiries about what transpired while in police custody.

Efforts to speak to police in the matter failed as the spokesperson of the command has not responded on the inquires.