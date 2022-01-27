National Secretary Slot May Tear Imo APC Apart

With very few members of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, showing interest to run for the national secretary job, a flashback of what transpired in the party in 2018/19 where it was thrown into tatters is about to repeat.

In 2018, Imo APC was thrown into confusion with two factions that fought each other for the soul of the party. Trumpeta observed that the Rescue Mission group; which comprised sympathizers of former Governor Rochas Okorocha and the opposing Coalition battled over who produced the position of national office of the party allocated to the state.

A repeat of the schisms that rocked Imo APC is on the way again as the party holds national convention next month and interested bidders from different camps eyeing the proposed national scribe post for Imo.

Already, Trumpeta learnt that with the state party hierarchy under the control of Senator Hope Uzodinma, other top shots in the party from Imo State are struggling to also gain stronghold of the party using the national office position.

The office of the national secretary is reported to be another opening for contenders of the party structure engaging in fresh battle. Trumpeta learnt that while Senator Osita Izunaso and former political adviser to Uzodinma Batos Nwadike have shown interest, authoritative sources in Government House, Owerri reveals that the governor has an eye on former Speaker and serving Commissioner in his cabinet, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah to occupy the position.

Though, Opiah is yet to make intention known, but Trumpeta learnt that moments the door is thrown open for contest, Opiah will be unveiled to grab the position.

This newspaper however learnt that while Uzodinma has the party structure of the state in his kitty, other top shots in the party, like Izunaso, may challenge him on who produces the person for the position allocated to Imo State at the national stage.

Party members, from what this newspaper further learnt have started predicting doom for APC in Imo ahead the national convention following the interest of the different camps for the election.

It would be recalled that in 2018, Imo State chapter produced two candidates who ran for the position of National Organizing Secretary of the party. While the Okorocha’s Rescue Mission had the eventual winner Barr Emma Ibediro, the Coalition fielded Izunaso. Despite Ibediro winning this action polarized Imo APC till the 2019 election was conducted.

There are strong indications Izunaso’s coming for the post may be another Coalition faction challenge to Uzodinma’s dominance of APC affairs in Imo. Hence, the state governor may likely come up with another candidate in the person of Opiah to ensure he is completely incharge of the affairs of the party.

Another strong party man who cannot be overlooked at the moment and with the capacity to add to the crisis that would visit the party is Okorocha. Apart from being a foundation member and former governor running for President in 2023, Okorocha will also join the struggle to produce a national officer.

Latest report from his faction of the APC has it that he is also nurturing a candidate to join the national secretary race any moment the convention procedure is released.

The clash of interest will lead to another round of skirmishes in the party.