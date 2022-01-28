Sunday Sun Editor, Loses Wife

The family of Mr Chidi Nnadi of Umuafom Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has announced the death of their wife, mother and sister, Mrs Hope Kelechi Nnadi.

Mrs Nnadi, who was the wife of the Sunday Sun editor, died in a Lagos hospital after a protracted illness.

Mr Nnadi, who made this known yesterday in Lagos, said that his late wife was a devoted Christian.

According to him, the late Mrs Nnadi will be buried on a later date to be announced by the family.

She is survival by her husband, Chidi; son, Chisom; and daughter, Oluchi.