Rossy Foundation Int’l Germany And Heart Of Gold Engages Imo Secondary Schools On Academic Excellence; Rewards Quiz Winners

By Onyekachi Eze

Rossy Foundation International Germany, and Heart of Gold Charity Foundation Austria, have surprised students of senior secondary Schools in Imo State, by rewarding academic excellence.

The brain exercise was held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Holy Ghost College hall, Owerri, Imo State.

Aside successful participants of the quiz competition who were rewarded with cash prizes, there were other consolation prizes, as well as academic tools donated to the students and their schools.

The students were quizzed from questions randomly drawn from the following subjects; English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Economics.

At the end of the quiz tournament, Holy Ghost College, Owerri, ably represented by Ray-Dike Sharon, and Okoye Ebubechukwu came first with a total point of thirty-seven, and won the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira, only (#250,000).

Government Secondary School, Owerri, came second with thirty-four points. They parted home with two hundred thousand naira, only (#200,000). The school was represented by Okeahialam Destiny, and Osuji Jamachi Chika.

Similarly, Girls’ Secondary School Akwakuma, Owerri, clinched the third position with twenty-six points. They bagged one hundred and fifty thousand naira, only (#150,000). Representatives of the school were Azode Judith, and Ijemba Faith.

Other participants; Madona Science School Ekiti, defeated Amaraku Community Secondary School Isiala Mbano to come fourth position with twenty-one points, while Amaraku school took the fifth position haven polled twenty points, only.

Trumpeta Newspaper correspondent who monitored the program noted that 60% of the monies won by the first, second and third positions, respectively, were alloted to the students who represented their schools, while 40% went to their schools as a thank you token for preparing their wards for the academic exercise.

In an address of the Founder, Rossy Foundation International Germany, Mr. Chidi Nze, as read out by the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Grace Chigozie, the Foundation operates in over twenty-seven countries of the World, with Germany as its headquarters.

Rossy Foundation is said to beam its searchlight on education, health, and empowerment.

On education, it is believed to be supporting the overall development of children by encouraging quality education through the awarding of scholarship at primary, secondary, and university levels, together with the provision of numerous free learning materials.

Speaking on health, Mr. Nze explained that Rossy Foundation ensures that both the young and the old receive adequate health care, by assisting the most vulnerable with payment of their medical bills and ensuring that they receive adequate medical attention, as a viable means to saving lives.

Buttressing on empowerment as another target area of the foundation, he disclosed that it empowers thousands of people annually through financial empowerment, skills acquisition programs, workshop/ seminars.

He stated that the foundation being a non governmental organization also promotes human capital development, involving; Girl-child empowerment programs, women and people with disabilities.

They assured to sustain such programs, especially as it connects the revival of reading culture among the young generation. The sponsors promised to embark on a more higher ventures as it concerns knowledge, academic excellence, health and empowerment.

Another partner, the Heart of Gold Charity Foundation, this Newspaper learnt, is basically serving Nigeria, with her headquarters in Austria.

The objectives according to the address stated, “Her vision is to ensure that every deprived child meet the basic standard of living through access to basic education and access to the psychological skills most relevant for them to navigate their way through the tough and uncertain times in which we are living. Also committed to empowering widows who do not have source of sustainability by providing acquisition programmes that facilitate opportunities that will create, develop and enhance self-sustainability in order for them to provide adequately for their family (children).

“Primary focus is upliftment and empowerment of all deprived children especially the Girl-child and widows through access to care and educational programmes”.

“The Founders of Rossy Foundation International Germany and Heart of

Gold Charity Foundation-Austria have partnered to impact meaningfully to the society. This quiz competition is to inculcate and bring alife again the healthy reading culture in our youths. “A good reader is a good leader”. “You are well informed when you read and source for accurate information”. It is also to appreciate and give honour to men and women in our society who have really distinguished themselves in the areas of Education, Health, Empowerment and Human Capital Development. We sincerely appreciate all our distinguished awardees for accepting to be part of this honourable program. To all our other guest we say welcome.

“Rosy Foundation International Germany and Heart of Gold Charity Foundation Austria are ever ready to impact positively on our society through their various programmes and hope more organizations and individuals will partner with them to fulfil these great vision”.

Lady Dorathy Mmirikwe who represented both the Commissioner and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Owerri, commended the sponsors for thinking the best for the development of education in the State.

She called on other persons and groups to come together and support the Government’s effort towards academic progress, just as Rossy foundation and Heart of Gold Foundation did.

Representing the Imo State Secondary Education Management Board was the Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Adaugo Nwanebo.

Among the partners were Darling FM, and the Periscope reported to had rendered most of the technical services and support throughout the preparation and day of the quiz competition, in the person of Hon. Anthony Akalugo Esq.

In his closing remark, the Principal, Senior Section of Holy Ghost College, Owerri, Rev. Fr. Dr. Samuel Agu described the event as top notch.

Blessing both the sponsors and organizers for such a high rewarding venture, Fr Agu confessed that unlike what they used to witness in the past, Rossy foundation Germany, and Heart of Gold Foundation Austria have broken the record, and asked them to sustain the tempo.

For the students, he charged them to take their studies seriously and see the competition as an avenue to double their efforts for excellence.

However, the exercise ended with award presentation to distinguished personalities across Nigeria.