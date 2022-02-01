2023 senate seat: Group drums support for Basil Maduka as best for Owerri zone

By Stevenie Michaels

As 2023 election draws closer, an advocacy group for good governance has drawn support for the emergence of Sir Basil Maduka as the best candidate for Owerri zone come 2023 general elections. They maintained that there will be no room for corrupt politicians this time.

The group made this disclosure to journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo state shortly after its emergency stakeholders’ meeting recently.

Speaking, Coordinator of the group, Barr Chinedu Asiegbu said that the use of regular corrupt politicians in the past was the reason why the zone is lagging behind in development, maintaining that any plot to field such caliber of persons would be resisted.

Barr Asiegbu on behalf of the group therefore, adopted Sir Basil Maduka as the best choice for the seat, and cited his track records in the areas of job creation, human capital and social development as an evidence of his capacity to represent the zone.

According to him, “Sir Maduka has what it takes to transform the fortune of Owerri zone within his first twelve months at the Senate. We have seen his verifiable achievements in various segments of human endeavors, and become convinced that he will not disappoint us.”

Following his sterling achievements and academic excellence, the group therefore appealed to the people of the zone to support him, assuring that from record, there is no doubt that Sir Maduka will remain resolute in the affairs of the people he would represent.

Lending his voice, Diaspora Coordinator of the group, Mazi Eliezer Chikeka applauded Sir Basil Maduka for accepting the clarion call to serve his people, and stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to realize the vision.

Mazi Chikeka further expressed bitterness over the pitiable condition of both urban and rural roads in Owerri zone, accusing politicians of siphoning constituency funds earmarked for the construction of projects across the zone.

He charged the youths, market women, taxi and motorcycle operators to participate actively in the ongoing PDP E-registration and INEC Voters card revalidation exercise, while urging party faithful to embark on membership drive to guarantee victory for PDP in 2023.