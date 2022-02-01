Nnawugo Lauds Uzodinma’s Achievements, Urges Imo Indigenes in Diaspora to Invest At Home

By Orji Sampson

The Special Adviser on Diaspora to Imo State Governor, Hon (Elder) Alloysius Nnawugo has extolled his principal, Sen Hope Uzodinma on the achievements of his 3R administration after 2 years.

Speaking to newsmenover the weekend, the UK based Nnawugo said the Governor has been doing enough to give his people good governance despite the unfortunate circumstances bedeviling the state since after reclaiming his mandate at the Supreme Court in January 2020.

“We can recall that immediately after the Shared Prosperity administration came on board, the dreaded disease ravaging the world, COVID-19 pandemic struck and was followed by the high dread unknown gunmen attacks that culminated to the Owerri Prison break freeing over 1,000 Inmates.

“These unfortunate incidents lead to the incessant security breaches the State suffered subsequently that adversely affected the State’s economy.

“But the 3R administration under Sen Uzodinma have been doing enough to ensure that Imolites were not adversely affected by the outbreak as he took care of the people during the Luck down order with palliatives and Health Care services,

Hon Nnawugo who commended Governor Uzodinma for his visionary leadership style said it has enable him surmount the uphill task to deliver his campaign promises.

He noted that notwithstanding the distractions, the 3R administration has served the people effectively with amenities including construction of road in the three Senatorial zones of the state namely, Owerri-Okigwe road, Owerri-Orlu roads that are many other roads already completed in the municipal area and the LGA’s of the State.

The SA Diaspora further extolled the governor on his various other achievements ranging from infrastructural development the state has been witnessing including the urban renewal currently on going in the State, the improvement of powers supply in the state which he said is key for industrial activities, the revamp work at the Avutu poultry farm and at Adapalm as well as the recovery and reactivation of the standard shoe industry that were all moribund.

Praising the Governor on his will and ingenuity to establish a data base for Imo workers, Nnawugo said the revalidation exercise for workers in the State in no small measure exposed lots of ghost workers and saved the state huge sum of money.

While commending the Governor for restoring sanity in the state after what he called politically motivated killings of innocent Imolites as a result of Cross fire between the security outfits and gunmen, he noted that Governor Uzodinma was always vocal about those masterminding insecurity in the state hailing Uzodinma and security agents for calming the situation.

Meanwhile, the SA Diaspora has appealed to well meaning Imo citizens in diaspora to rally round Uzodinma’s government to help develop Imo insisting that Imo belongs to them too and that they cannot continue to stay at their comfort zone on by the side live.

While assuring the Diasporans that Imo is truly now safe for investors he averred that the challenge we face today is what will see us through and that they have to take part in restoring the state.

He observed that Indigenes of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States in diaspora are major stakeholders in their places and contribute to making their states develop by bringing and attracting investments back home.

He further revealed that the state governor has reclaimed normal plain environment urging Imolites in diaspora to work with his office which has been set in motion as the right government agency to woo investors into Imo State.

Explaining the relevancy of the office of SA Diaspora, Hon Nnawugo said he is the focal point officer of Nigeria Diaspora and that they are creating a platform for interaction with the intention to help attract investors for the government.

Others present during the interaction includes; Hon Pharmacist Amaka Onwuliri, former SA Commerce and Networking as well as Engr Ikwunna Chika, Cordinator Imo Diaspora office.