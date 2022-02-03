Ahead 2023: Nwaka Amends Campaign Outfit, To Unveil DG, As Consultation Hits Top Gear

By Onyekachi Eze

Determined to effect a more viable and sound representation across the length and breadth of Nwangele/Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba Federal Constituency come 2023, Hon Nnamdi Nwaka is said to have set the ball rolling.

First among the modalities was restructuring of his campaign group, otherwise known as “Team Ordinary People”.

Proceeding the action, Trumpeta Newspaper gathered would be the official unveiling of the Director General of his Campaign Organization, who would emerge from the aforementioned areas.

Recall that Hon Nnamdi Nwaka was the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 2019 election for Nwangele State Constituency seat.

Also recall that prior to the upcoming 2023 general elections, there have been several approaches by the four LGAs; Nwangele, Nkwerre, Isu, and Njaba, calling on Nnamdi Nwaka to declare interest.

In view of that, hence his desires to answer the clarion call.

This Newspaper reliably gathered that consultation is at its peak, across board, since he believes in the service of the people and his Federal Constituency.

The pressure on him to contest may not be unconnected to his antecedents bordering on selfless services.

Pundits have it that Nwaka may have found favour in the sight of his kinsmen following his numerous contributions to humanitarian services even before he delved into politics.

Another factor placed into consideration if equity and fairness should be strictly adhered to is to pave way for the Abajah community to produce next elective office, since there have been agitation of marginalization of the community from time of creation.

The House of Representatives hopeful has reassured his readiness in attracting democracy dividends if given the mandate.

He also advocated for more support towards the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.