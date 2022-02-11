2023: Gang Up Against Hope Uzodinma Begins …As PDP Awaits Entrance Of 3 Reps, 6 House members, Okorocha’s Followers in APC

The race for who gets what in terms of securing elective positions in Imo State will be tough in 2023, considering the gathering of oppositions to torpedo Governor Hope Uzodinma and his acolytes.

Uzodinma who was formerly a PDP member where he gained two terms senate position and later moved into APC to wrestle the ticket with the founders of the party is believed to be super power in the politics of the state. After entrance into APC, he later emerged the governor of the state in 2020 after Supreme Court ruled in his favor against the PDP candidate.

As preparations for 2023 gets underway, and the opposition including the factional APC members not wanting to play the second fiddle again, Trumpeta learnt there is a serious gang up to Uzodinma and followers in the Camp Hope political structure do not gain upper hand of elective positions.

Having known the might of the present governor of the state which he showcased in the past to become two time Senator of Orlu Zone and now governor, this newspaper learnt that a new political marriage to checkmate him has commenced.

Irrespective of initial differences and bickering, there is a suspected new romance between the mainstream PDP in Imo led and the Imo APC faction loyal to Okorocha.

This new marriage which saw the party’s candidate for 2019 election, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha attend the burial of the mother of Chief Uche Nwosu, Okorocha son in-law, opened a new vista in what to expect in the state come 2023.

Investigation by this newspaper however revealed that the relationship will be cemented with the planned mass defection of APC Reps members and about six of the State Assembly lawmakers to the PDP.

It has been reported in the past that three federal lawmakers; Honourables; Kingsley Uju, Ozuruigbo Ugonna (OZB) and Paschal Obi, alongside six House of Assembly are planning to join PDP from APC.

Also to come into Imo PDP are Okorocha’s supporters, including his son in-law, Chief Nwosu.

Trumpeta learnt that having suffered enough defeats in the hands of Uzodinma who they lost the APC governorship ticket in 2019 and at the moment being pushed away from the party, realigning with other forces of opposition remains the grand design to tame Uzodinma in 2023.

Sources within PDP ranks have it that the planned reception of the new national secretary of the party, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu may be the platform for the newcomers to join show interest in the umbrella party.