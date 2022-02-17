Olaedo Donates Chairs, Cash To Aboh Mbaise APC, Canvasses Grassroots Support For Uzodinma

Tunji Adedeji

The Special Advicer to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Development and Strategy, Hon. Barr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Pat-Ekeji (Olaedo) has donated over 360 office chairs and a huge sum of money to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 12 wards in Aboh Mbaise .

Hon. Ekeji, who once represented the LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA, while presenting the items to the party officers on Monday, said that the donation was aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots.

Ekeji who said the chairs were donated to ensure minimum comfort of the executive members, enjoined them to avoid selfish tendencies in managing the party and also work towards bringing as many more people to the party as possible.

The vibrant politician who was represented by the immediate past Special Adviser to Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma on Project Monitoring Owerri Zone, Nze Eddy Olewuike charged party officials to adopt a grass root strategy aim at canvassing support massively for the APC and the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

According to Ekeji,” This is the time for party executive to make the needed move and contribute to move the party forward in Aboh Mbaise. It’s time to play the politic of wooing members of the opposition into our folds”

“There is need for us to develop a grassroots followership in Aboh Mbaise. It’s time to open our doors and admit more people who will help to build the party. There are people willing to develop the party, but some people who have power in the party are not in a hurry to bring them in”

The soft spoken appointee expressed regret that most contractors handling Gov Uzodinma’s projects in Aboh Mbaise, have refused to place signposts for easy identification , saying it’s an aberration that the 3R administration is doing much and nobody is talking about it in the area.

Speaking at the occasion, the APC Chairman in Enyiogugu ward, Chief Chidi Iwuamadi , lauded Hon. Mrs. Pat-Ekeji, assuring that the items would be judiciously utilized for the promotion of the party.

The party is happy with the donations and I urge others to emulate this spectacular effort of Ekeji ,” Iwuamadi said.

In his remark, Hon. Ugwuezumba Onwuemudo, the leader of the council, commended the Olaedo for her efforts at sustaining the party in the council.