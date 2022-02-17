Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Changes Gear As Fresh Evidence Emerges . I want To Wear Ishi Agu To Court Says IPOB Leader

The trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Nnamdi Kanu is witnessing another dimension with one of his siblings, Prince Kanu Mene giving notice of fresh evidence and Kenyan Government filed an affidavit.

Kanu’s matter came up yesterday but the matter adjourned till today.

Trumpeta learnt from online reports that Prince Kanu Meme, one of the siblings of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday said there is “fresh evidence” in the trial of the agitator.

Meme claimed that Kanu “is still technically in Kenya from the new evidence.”

He, however, did not elaborate on “the new evidence,” which is linked to Kanu’s rearrest and repatriation from Kenya.

The IPOB leader is believed to have been arrested in Kenya last year June.

Kanu was detained for eight days in Kenya before his repatriation to Nigeria to continue his trial before Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court.

Upon his return, Kanu was slammed with charges bordering on terrorism.

A 15-count terrorism charge was slammed on Kanu by the Federal Government.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to discharge and acquit him without standing trial because the charges were not worth being defended.

However, Meme, in a Facebook post wrote: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still technically in Kenya from the new evidence.”

Giving further proof to the new development, Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, Esq, in a message to Trumpeta revealed that Kenya Govt has filed documents in court showing no record of departure from the country. The message reads;

“In the latest Affidavit filed by the Kenyan government in defense of the suit filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya, it asserted that there was no immigration record of Kanu’s departure from Kenya after his last arrival on 12th May, 2021.

“In the Affidavit “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya and deposed to in Nairobi, Kenya on 10th February 2022, the Government of Kenya attached Kanu’s arrival and departure record from Kenya from 17th July 2019 to 12th May 2022 when he last entered Kenya.

“Paragraph 12 of the Affidavit stated “That it is evident from the schedule below that since 17/7/2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions”.

“Paragraph 13 of the Affidavit states “That from the above travel history, it is evident that his last arrival date was 12/5/2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country”.

“Paragraph 14 of the Affidavit stated “That I am not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition”.

“It is pertinent to note that this Affidavit, having been “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya amounts to crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law.

“With this latest development, Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya has turned a new corner where domestic and international criminal indictments will lie against the persons that directly or indirectly participated in this high crime. It has gone beyond extraordinary rendition”.

Meanwhile, a mild drama erupted in Court when Kanu insisted on putting on Ishiagu brand of chieftaincy to court.

The court had given permission to Kanu to change his regular Fendi wear which he has been putting on to Court.

When asked what he wants to wear, Kanu said the cloth that is peculiar to his people called “Ishi Agu”.

But the DSS lawyer present said it was against their practice as such “clothes with lions head offend the standard operating procedures.