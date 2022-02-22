Speaker Kennedy Ibeh Speaks On Suspended Imo Assembly Members, Gives Reasons For Sanctions

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly who have been barred from the Assembly complex for legislative business may have to embark on further reapproachment and subtle diplomatic approaches to enable them rejoin their colleagues.

Not less than six members of the House drawn from the major parties are currently serving indefinite suspension. While few were already under hammer before the coming of Speaker Kennedy Ibeh in November, five were further sent to the cooler after the new Speaker emerged.

Speaking on the fate of the suspended members, Ibe said that the House will look at their return based on issues that led to their suspension. He said that some of the concerned members knows why they were axed and are doing the needful to be recalled as some have shown remorse including apology letter.

According to the Speaker, in contrast to wrong information that the suspended lawmakers attended burial somewhere and the action of the House was based on vendetta, Ibe disclosed that the affected lawmakers knew what they did to earn a suspension.

Speaking further, Ibe stated that while the members agreed to sacrifice their time to ensure the 2022 budget presented by the Governor was treated with dispatch for passage late last year, some members refused to attend the sessions organized for the speedy passage of the Appropriation Bill.

While dismissing allegations of vendetta as reasons behind the suspension, Ibe who said he was also suspended for four months by a former speaker without any justifiable reason added that some of those observing suspension acted in a manner unexpected of a state legislator.

He said that his leadership won’t give room for misconduct in the Assembly as the regulations of the House disapproves. Ibe revealed that it was in this spirit that prompted the expulsion of the member who represented Ngor Okpala State Constituency, Hon Tochi Okere who he accused of keeping away from the House of Assembly activities and failing to make use of the time provided for amends before the hammer fell on him.

The Speaker who drummed support for the governor and clamoured for his second term said that his few months in office has witnessed paradigm shift that would entrench lasting legacy in the history of the House.

Apart from organizing a workshop to build the capacity of the members, his leadership has ensured the renovation of the abandoned gigantic assembly complex.

Speaker Ibe said that there is a new spirit among the lawmakers and staff for a productive Imo Assembly.