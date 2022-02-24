EFCC Reveals How Ex Imo Governor Is Avoiding EFCC Prosecution Over Alleged N2.9b Fraud

Aside from going to the law courts to stop the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC from going ahead with its case again him, the anti-graft agency has further revealed how Senator Rochas Okorocha has been trying to evade prosecution.

Former governor Okorocha has been experiencing running battles with the EFCC since he left office as governor of Imo State on May 29, 2019.

Based on what transpired in the Federal High Court Abuja when the EFCC handed him 17 count charges alongside six others on Tuesday, the tactics allegedly employed by the Senator representing Orlu zone to keep away from the anti graft prosecution was made public.

According to the EFCC lawyer, Cosmos Ugwu, Okorocha has been avoiding receiving details of the charge on him as required which made him to be absent from the court.

The EFCC lawyer disclosed that security operatives attached to Okorocha have also made it impossible for the court to serve the ex-governor personally.

Said he “My lord, the business of today is ordinarily for arraigment but it’s regrettable that all efforts on our part to serve the first defendant, Rochas Okorocha have proved abortive.

“The security around him has not been helpful and I wish to apply for an adjourned to enable us serve him and then arraign him.

The 17-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/28/2021, are; against Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.