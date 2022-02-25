CAN Brainstorms On Insecurity, Politics in Imo

The entire leadership of the church in Nigeria have converged in Owerri, the Imo State capital to deliberate on insecurity, politics, and other issues affecting the nation.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Imo State chapter, Revd Eches Divine Eches made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen.

According to the Cleric, the National President of CAN, Revd Samson Ayokunle and 105 other church leaders will brainstorm on the way forward at the 67th National Executive Committee meeting of CAN.

He disclosed that the new CAN constitution of a single five-year term will be adopted even as he charged political leaders to adopt the same measure to checkmate tension in the polity and bad blood.

According to him, this is the first time the NEC meeting is holding in Southeast even as he expressed gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodimma for his unwavering support to the church and her leaders in the state.

He said the five blocks comprised of the Baptist, Methodist, Salvation Army, Catholic, PFN, Anglican, Organization of African Instituted churches, ECWA, TEKAN amongst others.

Eches explained that the NEC meeting was the highest decision making body of the church in the country, adding that already the President and 36 state chairmen including the FCT were already in the state.

He said “after the opening ceremony, there will be a closed door session to address spiritual, political, insecurity and other pressing issues in the country”.

He called Imo people to troop out in their numbers and welcome the visitors.