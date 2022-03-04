Supreme Court Comment: Imo APC Faction Wants Nwafor Recognized As Party Chairman

Following the comment by the Supreme Court that status quo remains in the All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State chapter, in the case presented by the Daniel Nwafor led Executive, another dimension has emerged.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of APC faction in Imo State, Michael Anyanwu has called on the National Executive Committee of APC in Abuja, chaired by Mai Bala Buni to recognize the Dan Nwafor Executive as the authentic chapter of the party in Imo State.

Addressing the Press in Owerri, Imo State, Michael Anyanwu said the APC National Caretaker Committee led by Buni should obey the Supreme Court’s order on the lingering crisis in Imo State in the general interest of the party.

After the adoption of briefs on the matter, the Supreme Court, on Monday, February 28, 2022, reserved judgment till May 27, 2022.

It, however, ordered that the Nwafor-led State Working Committee (SWC) of the party should remain in office and continue to function, as the authentic executive until the judgment is given on the last scheduled date.

“We, therefore, urge the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of our party to obey the order of the apex court in the interest and progress of the party and respect for the rule of law.

“In our capacity as the legal and authentic executive of the party in Imo State, we assure the leadership and members of the party that we are still in office and remain committed to our duties and responsibilities.

“We also urge Imo people to continue to support the party and the Nwafor-led leadership of the party in the state,” he stated.

It would be recalled that in September 2020, the Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee approached the Supreme Court in Suit No: SC/CV/ 884/2020 between All Progressives Congress vs Daniel Nwafor and two others, sought leave to appeal the judgments that ruled in favour of the Nwafor-led committee, as the authentic executive of the party in Imo State.