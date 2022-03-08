Ezinihitte Mbaise Assembly Aspirant, Vivian Dimgba Declares, Promises Effective Representation

Imo State House of Assembly aspirant for Ezinihitte Mbaise constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Vivian Dimgba, declared her intentions to run for the seat Ezinihitte Mbaise State House of Assembly and in the same event assured her constituents of effective representation if given the mandate.

Dimgba, who is an ex-banker, businesswoman cum activist pledged on Sunday while speaking with newsmen shortly after her Local government declaration where she informed the leadership and members of the PDP of her intention to run for State House.

The Vibrant Vivian said she was bringing fresh energy and ideas to better the lot of her people, noting that the industry and innovativeness of the youths make them well placed to transform society.

According to her, she is in the race for the Ezinihitte Mbaise Assembly seat to provide positive, all-inclusive representation, which she said, had been lacking in the constituency.

“I am in this contest because I want to give quality representation to my people because they deserve it and much more.

Vivian who on the 22nd of January, had performed her official ward declaration said “If I get the seat, we will do great exploits. People will see radical changes in Ezinihitte Mbaise constituency.”

Vivian also said that women’s representation in politics is at its lowest in Imo state. She emphasized that the reason is not far fetched, because oftentimes the public is more focused on the character and identity of the woman, rather than electability or policies.

I will be bringing my youthful energy and new ideas to turn things around for the good of everyone. It won’t be business as usual I assure you,” she stated.

The aspirant promised to initiate quality legislation that would improve the socio-economic well-being