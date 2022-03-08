Renowned Philanthropist, John Madu Donates Ultra Modern Church Building To Uratta Central Anglican Archdeaconry

By Amaechi Chidinma

In a bid to further propagate the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Imo born philanthropist, Chief John Madu and Wife has donated an Ultra modern church building to Anglican faithful in the Uratta central Archdeaconry of the church of Nigeria Anglican communion, Owerri Diocese.

Speaking with newsmen at Holy Trinity Anglican Church Umuorii, Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State after the inauguration and dedication of the church.

Chief Madu who hails from a very humble background as gathered by our reporter, said he was motivated to build such an edifice due to the love he has for his community in Obibi Uratta. He expressed happiness at the turn out of event. He maintained that the building project started about 7 years ago. Speaking further, Chief Madu also reiterated that upon his return from the United Kingdom, the former church building was caving in and was also in a dilapidated state. He added that it can take lives if left unchecked so he decided to take the bull by the horn to demolish and build a new church building for his community, the people of Obibi Uratta, following the footstep of his father who he said contributed about 90% to the former church building. In his words, “I designed the building by myself. I came back barely 15 years ago from the United Kingdom, that time the church building we worship in which my father contributed 90% was caving in and it was so dilapidated, if left unchecked it will take peoples lives, and I know people don’t find it easy to pay money if they are being tasked, so I decided to demolish and build the church” he said.

Chief Madu thanked God for giving him the zeal to make up such a gigantic edifice, in fulfillment of his covenant with God, despite challenges.

The builder, Geologist and businessman, Chief Madu, seized the platform to compliment the worshippers and the people of Obibi Uratta community for being happy with him. He also applauded the efforts of clergy- men and women, more especially, the Bishop of Owerri Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Chukwuma Chinekezi Oparah (Ph.D), Venerable Japhet Nwachukwu and newly inducted Archdeacon Evans Amadi for their encouragement and moral support.

The climax of the event was the foundation store laying, naming of Holy Trinity Church and dedication of St. Michaels And all Angels ultra modern parsonage.