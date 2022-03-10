Aftermath Of Gov Dave Umahi & Co Removal From Office: 19 Imo Lawmakers Who Defected To Other Parties May Face Sack .Fear Takes Over Imo Assembly

By Onyekachi Eze

Should what is happening in Ebonyi State is replicated in Imo State by aggrieved parties; another tsunami would be recorded in the political firmament of the state.

Palpable fear is said to have enveloped defected lawmakers of the 9th House, Imo State House of Assembly, following the Court judgment that threw away the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, his Deputy, Igwe and 17 lawmakers from office for defecting to another political party.

Indication has emerged that the judgment of the Abuja High Court which sacked Umahi and his Deputy, alongside the other 17 Members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly sent shivers down to the spines of Imo House of Assembly members..

Apart from the removal of the Ebonyi House Members by the judgment held by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, information obtained by Trumpeta has it that parties in Imo who lost House of Assembly members after the 2019 election may go to Court to challenge their defection with the purpose of ensuring they get the Ebonyi lawmakers court treatment.

signs emerged yesterday that the Ebonyi outcome has shocked those of Imo when members reconvened for plenary on Tuesday. Unlike the usual free movement witnessed at the Imo Assembly complex, Members who resumed for plenary yesterday posed indifferent postures suggesting all is not well.

The uncomfortable movement among the Lawmakers may not be unconnected to the feelings about the recent development their Ebonyi State counterparts are facing.

At the yesterday’s plenary session, where the man for Ngor Okpala, Hon. Blyden Amajirionwu was inaugurated by Speaker, Kennedy Ibeh, some of the members were absent.

After the inauguration, and half way on a debate on ground raised from a motion by Aboh Mbaise representative, the Speaker, stepped aside for few minutes break, before the house resumed presided by the Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu.

It would be recalled that since the inception of the present 9th House, members have defected from one political party to another.

At first, they dumped their original parties after their inauguration.

During Governor Emeka Ihedioha administration of the PDP, the Lawmakers pitched tents with the new State Leadership.

Similar movement happened immediately the Supreme Court sacked the PDP’s Ihedioha and declared Senator Hope Uzodimma of the APC Governor of the 2019 Governorship election.

In less than 1 week, they also made an angle 360° U-turn to APC, up till date.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State outcome two days ago has opened a fresh reason for worry, considering the grounds the Federal High Court declared the affected Ebonyi Governor, Deputy, and 17 Members null and void.

Citing the Law, section 221 of the 1999 constitution, as amended, Justice Inyang Ekwo stated that because Umahi, his Deputy and the Lawmakers won under the PDP, and as such the votes of the PDP cannot be transferred to APC or another party, therefore declared it null and void.

The concern in Imo State House of Assembly now is, should PDP, APGA or AA decide to pursue the case of the defected members, how many will remain on seat?

Trumpeta Assembly Correspondent took time to highlight the members who left the party platform they won the seat to the present APC they are, currently.

The following won the 2019 election under the PDP platform and are still intact till date.

Honorable Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Okey Onyekanma (Mbaitoli), Philip Ejiogu(Owerri North), Solomon Anukam(Owerri Municipal), and Paschal Okolie(Orlu).

For the APC, it is only the member for Ehime Mbano, Hon. Emeka Nduka, who contested under the broom party without any defection till date.

Joining Emeka Nduka is the newly elected and inaugurated Ngor Okpala man, Hon. Blyden Amajirionwu who got to the House under APC.

Other parliamentarians who won the 2019 State House of Assembly race and their original platforms are; Rt. Hon Kennedy Ibeh AA (Obowo), Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu APGA (Nwangele).

Honorables; Kanayo Onyemaechi PDP (Owerri West), Eddy Obinna PDP (Aboh Mbaise), Michael Njoku APGA (Ihitte/Uboma), Johnson Duru AA (Ideato South), Uju Onwudiwe AA (Njaba), Ngozi Obiefule AA (Isu), Paul Emeziem APGA (Onuimo), Chiji Collins APGA (Isiala Mbano), Uche Ogbuagu PDP (Ikeduru), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa PDP (Okigwe), Herclus Okoro AA (Ohaji/Egbema), Dominic Ezerioha PDP (Oru West), Samuel Otuibe PDP (Ahiazu Mbaise), Ekene Nnodumele APGA (Orsu), Arthur Egwim AA (Ideato North), Obinna Okwara AA (Nkwerre), and, Chigozie Nwaneri PDP (Oru East).