New Party Leadership: Uzodinma, Okorocha Battle To Get Attention of New APC Nat. Chairman

With the sack of Governor Mala Buni as the National Caretaker Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC, source have it that Governor Hope Uzodinma, and Senator Rochas Okorocha are now battling to gain the attention of the new chairman, and Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello.

Trumpeta learnt that both men are trying hard to gain the confidence of Bello, who took over from Buni in a dramatic form a few days ago.

Trumpeta learnt that Governor Uzodinma of Imo State is one of the Governors close to Buni, which was reason Uzodinma was always saddled with the responsibility of leading APC campaigns in other States.

Trumpeta was told that it was because of the cosy relationship between Uzodinma and Buni that made him lead APC Governorship train to Edo State where he failed, and was still sent to Anambra State, where APC again could not win.

However, Buni’s directive for Uzodinma to still head the just concluded Federal capital council polls made some Governors angry with Buni.

However, Okorocha who noticed the relationship between Uzodinma and Buni, stepped aside and watched them from a distance while their romance lasted.

But sources told this Newspaper that what shocked Okorocha was when noticed that already, Uzodinma has moved in to “capture Bello”, which Okorocha is doing everything possible to abort.

Insiders told Trumpeta that Okorocha and Uzodinma are now in a face-off to see who will gain the attention of Sani Bello, who has been directed by President Buhari, to conduct the APC National Convention, which Buni had been dodging to conduct, and now led to his ouster as National Chairman.

Trumpeta was told that while Uzodinma is looking for a National Chairman, who will guarantee him a second term ticket, Okorocha is fighting for a National Chairman who will recognize him and his APC faction in Imo State Chaired by Dan Nwafor.

Pundits are of the opinion that Uzodinma and Okorocha may lose out since Bello’s job is just to conduct the National Convention on March 26, 2023, and go back to his State, Niger, where he is the incumbent Governor.