2023 Owerri Senate Seat: Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Uche Onyeagocha Divide Imo PDP

There are indications that the ambitions of two political Heavy weights in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter , is putting the ever existing cohesion in the party into test.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the Owerri Senate Seat for 2023, sought by the incumbent, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, and Hon Uche Onyeagocha, has divided the party as members pitch their supports between the two political gladiators.

This Newspaper learnt that if nothing is done fast to ameliorate the tension being created in the party by the Owerri Zone Senate battle, it may spiral into other parts of the party.

Recently, the issue of Owerri Senate Seat had dominated the Airwaves, as Onyeagocha counters Onyewuchi’s moves on the Senatorial race.

However, sources maintain that the crisis is still brewing inside and may soon escalate out of hand.

Trumpeta learnt that Onyeagocha has continued to trail Onyewuchi’s every move, which is said to be the source of the problem, since Onyewuchi seems be ahead Onyeagocha in the political intregues.

It would be recalled that Owerri Federal Constituency had announced adopting Ezenwa Onyewuchi for the 2023 Senate race, only for Onyeagocha to gather another set of Leaders in the Federal Constituency to counter Onyewuchi’s adoption.

Therefore, sources said that if Onyeagocha continues to move after Onyewuchi in all he had done, it could result to Open crisis, should Onyewuchi too begin to attack Onyeagocha’s own strategies.

“I think both men should adopt their various plans and follow them, and not to be looking into what each of them is doing, or have done. If Onyeagocha feels unhappy for that adoption, he should have arranged for his on adoption than attacking Onyewuchi”, Dr Justus Nwachukwu from Ahiazu Mbaise told Newsmen in Owerri.

Meanwhile, indication is that Owerri zone has been split by the contending contestants, as they lobby for Delegates.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that Owerri Senate Seat will been keenly contested, as Onyeagocha is not ready to “slow down” for the incumbent, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, who is thinking of second term based on the agreement reached by Owerri people in 2019, coupled with his stewardship through various empowerment schemes and other projects in Owerri Senatorial Area.

Sources said that Onyeagocha has completed his tour of Owerri zone, where he got some favourable approvals from the people.

Meanwhile, Ezenwa Onyewuchi has not even began his own “Consultation” but may commence any time soon, which many say will torpedo whatever successes Onyeagocha may have recorded in the places he visited.

However, another area bothering most PDP members, Trumpeta learnt, is that the Onyeagocha and Onyewuchi matter has divided Imo PDP Leaders into two, with some going for Onyewuchi, and some rooting for Onyeagocha.

“That is not a problem. Even Leaders have their own interests too. Therefore, there is no time you expect only one Aspirant in a big position like Owerri Senatorial Seat. Such contest and friction is expected” Chief Ambrose Odoemena from Mbaitoli LGA told our Reporter.

However, a top member of Imo PDP State Working Commission (SWC) told Trumpeta that no one has the right to stop any person from running for any position, provided the fellow is qualified, but however added that the party may look into the issue in the event it happens to derail the peace in the party in the State.