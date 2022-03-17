Ahiazu Mbaise House Member, Otuibe Scores Another Point, Bankrolls WAEC Fees Of 250 Constituents

By Onyekachi Eze

It’s another great feat for Hon Sam Otuibe, member representing Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, following the massive funding of WAEC fees for over 250 constituents.

The Member on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 empowered the 250 Students drawn across the 12 INEC Wards from his Ahiazu Mbaise Constituency.

This will enable the students to comfortably sit for their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.

The pre-qualification exercise, Assembly Vibes learnt, held sometime in December 2021, and later was drawn to an end with the selection of 250 successful candidates.

Hon. Otuibe in his speech recalled how he was aided in his young age through same similar gesture, stating that he would not have been who he is today if such support and ladder was not extended to him.

He added that he is repeating the same thing as a way to give back to the society.

Otuibe enthused, “I am not giving Scholarships to people because I am a House member, a politician or the richest. Even if I am not a House member, I will still do it.

“I am just returning a benevolent gesture someone did for me, that has been the starting point of my life. I am who l am today because someone gave me a scholarship, and that has been a catalyst that propelled me to do same to people.” he noted.

Hon Otuibe however vowed to put in his best in the service of God and humanity, especially to his constituents for believing in him.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. placid Njoku, who represented Governor Hope Uzodimma commended Otuibe for his philanthropic disposition.

Prof. Njoku revealed that what he had done will be evergreen in the hearts of the people in many years to come.

The Deputy Governor asserted that, he chose to empower his people with scholarships because he believes in human capital development, and not those who only give people fish.

“What you use to feed the brain (Education) stay with them permanently. You are working to empower a new generation of the Ahiazu Mbaise people” he said.

Leading the leadership of the state Legislative arm, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, in company of Honorables; Kanayo Onyemaechi, Chigozie Nwaneri, Eddy Obinna, Uche Ogbuagu, Johnson Duru, Emeka Nduka as a solidarity to the initiative by their colleague thumbed up for him. They added that as representatives, they owe their constituents effective service delivery and empowerment.

The state party Chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere, represented by the Owerri Zonal party Chairman submitted that he was impressed with Otuibe’s love for the party, charging all Politicians in elective and appointive positions to borrow a leaf from him, in “catching them young”.