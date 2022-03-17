Uche Nwosu Speaks Again On His Arrest Inside Church Says “I Have Forgiven My Abductors”

Three months after undergoing horrible moments in the hands of security agencies who came to arrest him, a former Chief of Staff to former governor of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu has said that he has forgiven those who picked him.

According to a news report Trumpeta monitored online, Nwosu said that he has forgiven those who ‘abducted’ him during the outing service in honour of his late mother, Jamaimah Nwosu, at St. Peter’s Anglican Church at Eziama-Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State last year.

Speaking on the matter, he however told them to repent and pray to God for forgiveness.

Nwosu was quoted to have told journalists in Abuja that “I have forgiven all those that abducted me and dehumanized me during the funeral service of my mother. The Bible taught us to forgive, just like Jesus Christ forgave those that crucified him. I have also forgiven them, but they should pray and ask God for forgiveness”.

Trumpeta recalls that suspected security operatives stormed the church to whisk Nwosu away in the full glare of the congregation after staccato of gunshots were fired to scare away the people.

After moving him out from the church, Nwosu was dragged onto a waiting vehicle which speed off to Enugu where a private jet was already waiting. The jet flew him to Abuja for statement with the Nigerian police. At the home front the state command of police issued a statement claiming responsibility for the arrest.