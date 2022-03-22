Fresh Insecurity Fears In Imo Over Unknown Gunmen Recent Attacks, On Obiozor’s House, Two Police Stations . Schools, Shops, Banks Shut Again

Uneasy calm brews again across communities in Imo State over activities of unknown gunmen who suddenly have resurfaced again.

When the tempo was said to have reduced, a fresh crisis considered fierce has resurfaced, with many casualties recorded.

Pandemonium struck over the weekend when some police formations in the state were razed down by yet to be identified arsonists.

Aside the affected police buildings, personal residences were not left out.

At the early hours of Saturday, the Owerri West Police Division in Umuguma was set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

Same day, the Awo-Omamma in Oru East LGA, residence of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Amb. George Obiozor was descended on by yet same unknown people.

Trumpeta newspaper further gathered that after carrying out the destructive and on the aforementioned places, they struck at the Oru East Police Command, Omuma.

This Newspaper learnt the attempt was foiled following the prompt action of joint team of security operatives.

Four of the unknown gunmen were reportedly gunned down during the battle.

Against this backdrop, many persons, especially government appointees and adult males have fled their homes in the affected LGAs for safety in the State capital.

Another time bomb is waiting to explode following a threatening letter circulating on the social media platforms signed by unknown persons.

From the letter obtained by this newspaper, there is fire on the mountain across the South East States of Nigeria, should it be taken seriously.

For reasons which may not be unconnected to the insecurity situation in the State.

Our correspondent who visited most of these sites observed that they were under lock and keys while customers in their little numbers stood at the gate waiting to be attended to but no service was rendered.

For the schools, some were driven out of schools and were asked to go home.

However, sources from security operatives in Imo State have assured the masses of their safety, asking those doing their genuine businesses to go ahead with their lives, while warning miscreants and criminals to stay away from Imo State.