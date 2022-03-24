Owerri Zone PDP Senate Ticket: Maduka Procures Expression Of Interest, Nomination Forms, Reassures Of Victory In Primaries

Sir Basil Udochukwu Maduka, the PDP Senatorial frontrunner, has today bought his Senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms from the Wadata House National Headquarters of our great Party.

The Oil and Gas mogul was accompanied by the Director-General (DG) of his Campaign Organization, Hon. Josiah Obilor Nwosu, Hon. Stanley Iwuchukwu (a.k.a Asiwaju), Pastor Emma Anyanwu, Mrs. Mary Ugorji among others, reassured the people of Owerri Zone that victory is in sight, promising that the narratives are about to change.

Sir Basil Maduka who is very confident of victory procured his Senatorial forms today having concluded his result-oriented Senatorial consultation tour of the 9 Local Government Areas in Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone).

The Virgin Group CEO is the apex leader of the Party in his Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward and a great financier of the Party since 2007 he joined PDP.