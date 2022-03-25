Owerri Zone Senate 2023: Jerry Chukwueke In Trouble, Group Wants APC To Reject Him

If words coming from a notable force in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC are anything to be taking serious, the ambition of Chief Jery Chukwueke to becoming next Owerri zone Senator may be a mirage.

This is because, a group in the APC, Great Initiative Front, GIF, has asked the party not to allow Chukwueke use its platform run for the contest for the upper national assembly.

Tumpeta learnt that Chukwueke is one of those who have shown interest to use APC become Owerri zone Senator in 2023.

In a statement the group made available, it alleged that the Awaka born business man doesn’t deserve the APC platform to run for any position. The group, according to the statement signed by its leader, Hon Peter Tom Amadi alleged that Chukwueke cannot be said to be a true party man considering the manner and how he joined the party to run for an elective position hasn’t been well established among his Ward, LGA and Owerri zone APC leaders and members.

The group recalled that in 2014, during the formative stages of the party, Chukwueke was quoted to have allegedly cast aspersion on members of the APC, especially, the former Imo governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and cohorts.

He was accused to have called the APC and party callers names when he was a PDP member.

Chukwueke was accused to have not publicly made his entry known to party members in his ward and LGA before announcing entry into the race.

GIF group further disclosed that without strong political grassroots in the party, he will not be a strong candidate to compete against others if given the chance to run.

Chukwueke was further accused not to be a serious contender but rather working to get noticed in the political space as a perennial contender for elective posts who hasn’t won anyone in the past. Efforts to reach Chukwueke for comments on the position of the GIF proved abortive as his phone was not available.