2023 Election: PDP Extends Date For Sale of Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has the extended the date for sale of forms, and rescheduled screening exercise for its Aspirants.

According to a Release signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Hon Umar Bature, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party agreed that the date for the sale of forms be extended to allow for Aspirants who cannot meet up the dateline do so.

Following the new directive, the initial dateline of Friday April 1, 2022 has been shifted to April 8, 2022 for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

According to the Release “In the same vein, the last day for the Return of already completed Forms and screening exercise for both the State House of Assembly and National Assembly are rescheduled.

The screening dates are April 12, 2022 for House of Assembly while Screening date for National Assembly is April 14, 2022”.