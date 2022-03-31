Owerri Senate Seat Tears Imo APC Apart . Mbata, Ugosly, Chukwueke, Nwachukwu Disagree

The issue of who picks the ticket for Imo East Senatorial Seat (Owerri Zone) has dominated the discussion within the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State chapter.

While Imo State has other Senatorial Zones like Okigwe and Orlu, that of Owerri has become the main issue in Imo APC, and seems to be the problem tearing the party apart, as even APC politicians from Okigwe and Orlu are more concerned with Owerri than their own Areas.

Sources told Trumpeta that because of the caliber of people joining the Owerri Senate Seat, and amount of money being thrown about, even those that have no voting right in Owerri are very interested in the matter.

Trumpeta was told that now, Imo APC is at the verge of internal war because of the Owerri Senate Seat as politicians battle to support any of the Aspirants.

However, the competitors in the Owerri Senate Seat who have already made their ambitions known are four.

The early Bird who declared the coast clear was Chief Mike Nwachukwu, the next are Prince Alex Mbata, Hilary Nwachukwu (Ugosly) and Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

Sources told Trumpeta that soon, many more will join the race.

This Newspaper learnt that why more Aspirants are interested in the Owerri Senate Seat is the belief that whoever gets the ticket will win the election proper, because according to sources, Governor Hope Uzodinma will use all his powers to make sure APC candidate wins.

Already, the Aspirants seem to be more from Owerri North LGA, which many say if not resolved early will make the votes coming from that LGA be shared during the primaries.

From Owerri North are Prince Alex Mbata, Chief Mike Nwachukwu and Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

However, Chief Hilary Nwachukwu (Ugosly) is from Ogwa, Mbaitoli LGA, meaning that he is the only Aspirant from the Mbaike Area.

A major factor causing problem for other Aspirants is the rumour that Alex Mbata seems to have close relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma who many said may urge other Aspirants to step down for Mbata for a consensus candidate to emerge.

But Trumpeta was told that the story that Mbata has close relationship with Uzodinma is false, as they believe the Owerri Senatorial Candidate will emerge in the field.

“When did Mbata join politics? And who told you he has good relationship with Gov Uzodinma than Others? Owerri Senate Seat must be decided in the Field or we leave APC for them” a top member of APC from Owerri North told Trumpeta under confidence.

Meanwhile, political observers are wondering how Mike Nwachukwu and Mbata who both come from same political Ward will resolve and bring out one person, than divide the Delegates right from home.