Mothers’ Day: Onyewuchi Asinobi Celebrates Obazu Women, Charges Them On Exemplary Life

As Holy Trinity Anglican Church Obazu Mbieri marked its mothers’ Sunday recently, Dr .Onyewuchi Asinobi, the Mayor of Mbieri community and ex- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) joins Christians all over the world to congratulate mothers on the auspicious occasion.

Asinobi fondly call Mayor Gbururugburu made the remark while fielding questions from journalists shortly after a special thanksgiving service, put together to mark this year’s Mothering Sunday at his country home in Obazu Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

The Mbaitoli born philanthropist who urged mothers to lead exemplary lives said it’s worthwhile to celebrate the progressive sacrifices women deploy in the family and societal circles.

Mayor Asinobi reminded Obazu mothers that Mother’s Sunday is a day mothers are recognized for their roles and duties in the society more especially in their families.

He said that their husbands, Children and friends use the day to encourage, show love, pray and present gifts to their mothers which is a sign of honour and respect to motherhood.

While also encouraging mothers to be role models, he urged them to remain committed in building up their children.

His words,” We use today to appreciate our mothers without the mother’s we would not be in existence and we came through them.”

Recalling the virtues and attributes inculcated in her 94-years old mother , Asinobi said ,” she made it possible for me to be here today ,so I associate myself to all mother’s, especially my wife and the entire women of Obazu Mbieri who are gathered in this church today.

We have to dig deep into our pockets to give to the church.

He said ,” My history in Asinobi family speaks for its self. As the 22nd child of my father I went through primary and secondary school in the city of Port-Harcourt and university in the United States of America.

“We have gone through ups and downs but God distinguished me in the service of the nation through the Nigeria Stock Exchange. The Central Security Clearing System Limited that we here today that has institutionalized transparency in the stock market of Nigeria today, I played a significant role there with Prof Ndi Okereke that guided me and we succeded in delivery the clearing and settlement.

He further advised women to remain submissive to their husbands whatever their status may be in the society.