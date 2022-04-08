Onyewuchi Asinobi Tasks Mbaitoli Youths On Peace, Enjoins Them To Get Voters Card

The Mayor of Mbieri community and ex- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Dr .Onyewuchi Asinobi, has called on Nigerians youths especially the youths of Mbieri in Mbaitoli Council area to shun violence continue to be law-abiding and embrace peace at all times.

Mayor Asinobi made this call last Saturday while hosting some youth leaders in Mbieri at his Obazu country home in Mbaitoli Council area of the state .

The respect leader said that peace was a necessary requirement for development of every society, hence the need for youths to embrace peace.

According to him,” The government of the day is doing its best to ensure the society is orderly. We will continue to encourage them to do more so that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Get your voters card ready. For anybody coming to seek our support in the forthcoming election we must make certain demands so that we can vote for those who will alleviate the suffering of the poor, empower the youth, build industries for them to gain employment , provide jobs and good roads

“I urge the youth to embrace education and skill acquisition programmes for self-reliance and overall development of the society.

“I appreciate you for the visit and I urge you all to continue to live in peace, be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.

“There is no society that can achieve meaningful progress and development without peace. Peace is, therefore, priceless and non-negotiable.

“I also want to urge you to take your studies with all seriousness, considering the importance of education to national development because education took me this far.,” he said.

The Mayor Gbururugburu of Mbaitoli LGA urged the youths to do away with sentiment when voting leaders into public office in 2023, but vote wisely with their brain.

He called on the youths to also shun violence in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

On drug abuse, the soft spoken intellectual giant told the youth that drug intoxication is a no go area. The youths should use their God given talent to work hard.