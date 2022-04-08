Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out, Says, Pray For My Release, As IPOB Leader Appears In Court

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has urged his followers to pray fervently for him as he foresees his Release from custody soon.

Kanu made this call as he appears in court today, April 8, 2022 before Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Federal High Court.

Today Justice Nyako is expected to rule on application the IPOB Leader filed challenging the competence of the treason charges filed against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Kanu is in court facing treasonable charges against him

However, Kanu expressed optimism that he would be set free soon.

He made this known during a routine meeting with his Team of Lawyers at the Headquarters of the Department of State Security Service, DSS, Abuja.

His Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejimofor in a statement said that the legal Team is “anticipating ruling, come Friday (today) on our application challenging the competence of the charge”.