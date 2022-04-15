Development Center Coordinators, Members List Ready, As Govt Releases Names of New Areas For Operation

Indications are that the Government of Imo State, led by Senator Hope Uzodinma has prepared the list of Imo State Development Centre Coordinators and its members, who are to man the number of Development Centers released yesterday.

The list of new Development Centers sent out by the Government increased from Forty Four (44) to Fifty Two, making it an addition of more Eight Development Centers.

Sources told Trumpeta that the Coordinators would be known next week, as their offices get refurbished in the various Areas they are sited.

It would be recalled that the Imo House of Assembly had passed a Bill giving the Governor the Authority to create new and sustain the old Development Centers created by the administration of Governor Achike Udenwa.

Already, lobbying had ended over the appointment of the Coordinators and members, which sources said Gov Uzodinma had since compiled waiting for the appropriate time to make the announcement.