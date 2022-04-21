Okorocha, Araraume’s Political Romance Collapses .As Okigwe Zone Two Time Senator Joins Amaechi Campaign

It appears the seeming political romance between two top politicians in Imo State; Senators Rochas Okorocha and Ifeanyi Araraume has hit the rocks if latest development in the space for campaigns is anything to be taking serious.

At the end of the 2015 election, Trumpeta noticed that Araraume who ran PDP governorship left the party to APC where Okorocha was the leader. Both parleyed very well before a separation in 2018 ahead 2019 election. The rosy relationship led to the appointment of Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr) as Commissioner in the Okorocha government.

After the 2019 election which Araraume ran for governorship, he returned to the ruling APC and formed another alliance with the former governor who emerged Senator of Orlu Zone.

This newspaper also has it on good authority that on return to APC, Araraume resumed a fresh round of romance with Okorocha that saw the former governor’s camp of the party backing him for the 2021 Okigwe Zone bye election.

The supposed partnership continued until recently when Araraume was spotted in the campaign team of an APC Presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi .

The presence of Araraume in Amaechi’s camp which has become public appears to have sent signals of separation between the two.

Before now, Okorocha had declared intention to run for president and it was expected that based on renewed rosy relationship, the two time Senator would be on the side of the former governor.

While Okorocha has been on the beat making consultations to stakeholders in the political industry presence of Araraume was not observed until the recent move of Amaechi which saw him appear.

Indications are rife that Araraume may have parted ways following his shift to the camp of Amaechi.