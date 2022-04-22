CEO Chris Model Company, Ikoku Gets Appointment As Zonal Director National Association Of Pageant, Fashion Exhibition Nigeria

By Onyekachi Eze

Perseverance and hard work has paid off for the brand owner of Mr and Miss Imo Queen pageant, Chris Ikoku Amakor, as he has bagged a national appointment.

Amakor, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Chris Model was appointed by the National body of Pageant and Fashion Industry as the zonal Director.

From the letter of appointment duly signed by the National President, OLUFUNSHO Olufunsho Ajagbonna, (King Fajag), obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, Ikoku will serve in many capacities, especially on zonal level.

He is saddled with the mandate to direct, and pilot all affairs concerning the industry in the zone, starting from the date of his official appointment.

Among his functions include the supervision of the State Executive and its affairs.

To represent the National Association as may be directed by the national president.

Other functions are; To co-ordinate with the State Executives to engage in massive membership mobilisation and registration;

to familiarise with relevant government institutions within the Zone.

King Fajag however expressed delight that the appointment of Amakor didn’t come as a surprise, following his numerous impacts in the industry.

He further stated that with him, more imprints will be made.

However, the light skinned Ikoku while reacting on his new position told Trumpeta Correspondent in Owerri that he would leave no stone unturned in further giving his knowledge, experience and time in the modeling industry across Nigeria.

It could be recalled that Mr. Ikoku through his brand has held many pageantry and produced Kings and queens before now, which runs yearly.