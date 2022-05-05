Imo Poly Staff, Confidence Onuh, Ordained Pastor

By Amaechi Chidinma

The adage honour is given to whom honour is due played out recently, as a Staff of Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma and an erudite Academia, (Engr) Confidence Onuh was elevated and ordained a Pastor.

The ordination ceremony was held at the Church Auditorium of Crown Harvest Church, 241 Nwaka Street, Okwu Uratta Road of Bishop’s Court in Owerri North, during their inaugural convention titled; “Taste of Heaven” which took place between 18lh – 24111 April 2022.

The event also witnessed the convergence of friends, family, relatives, Gospel Artists and other ministers who were on ground to preach the word of God to the congregation; amongst whom include, Rev. Dr. Magnus Otutu, Pastor Godwin Agada, Minister Ale, Pastor Chiamaka Johnson, Reverend Levi Anurukem, Reverend Johnson Ekpendu (Founder Crown Harvest Church) and host of others.

Speaking with Newsmen after the event, Pastor (Engr) Confidence Onuh, expressed happiness at the turnout of event, he said he feel delighted working in the vineyard of God, Pastor Confidence Onuh who hail from a very humble background as observed by our Reporter said his father was also a pastor, he went down memory lane as he said. This is not my first Church, “while growing up I was told I have a call, I am grateful it has become a reality, it is a prophecy come true” he said.

Pastor Engr. Confidence Onuh said he has been working in God’s vineyard since 2007 and a foundation member of Crown Harvest Church. Pastor Confidence Onuh said serving God demand serious commitment, humility and righteousness. He seized the platform to commend the members of Crown Harvest Church Owerri, the Founder and Lead Pastor, Rev. Johnson Ekpendu for finding him worthy for the honour to pastor in God’s vineyard and win more souls to Jesus Christ. He revealed that Crown Harvest Church is one of the rare Church breed, to be reckoned with in the present day society. He enjoined Christians to call on God whenever they have challenges.

Pastor (Engr) Confidence Onuh was a NANS Exco, a graduate of Imo Polytechnic Umuagwo (2007) who later proceeded to Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), he is an Engineer by profession, and currently a lecturer.

Also speaking the Founder Rev. Ekpendu expressed gratitude, he said, “Crown Harvest Church is an attractive Global Church, with the mandate to attract and groom people to be highly committed to Jesus Christ and his Gospel, and also empowering them to be great influencers around the world, He assured that the newly ordained men and women of God will maximize their various offices to the highest.

Pastor (Engr) Confidence Onuh was ordained alongside other deserving men and women of God, viz. Hon. Denzel & Mrs Vera Onuoha (Deacons), Mrs Chiamaka Johnson (Pastor), Mr Godwin Agada (Pastor) and others.