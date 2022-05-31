Aftermath of Party Primaries: Crisis Hits Imo APC Over Election Method for Party’s Candidates

.Governor Accused of Imposition, Aggrieved Aspirants Reject Outcome

Except the state governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, adopt a measure to calm frayed nerves fold, the state chapter of the party is in a cliff hanger.

Last week’s was a trying period for the party which, according to reports available to Trumpeta has left the party in serious trouble.

This newspaper gathered that following the manner the party in the state announced winners of purported primaries in the state chapter.

Moments after results started tricking, complaints concerning agitation crept in with aspirants accusing Uzodinma of imposition.

In the race for Owerri zone Senate ticket, the victory of Prince Alex Mbata is shaky as wife of the Ondo state governor; Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu almost went beserk and used unprintable words to describe the action of the governor.

She stormed the party secretariat to register her grievance while one of the aspirants, Chief Kemdi Chino Opara told Trumpeta that what happened was a charade that can’t be accepted.

According to Opara “there was no primaries and nothing to show a democratic process took place. We have sent our protest to the committees and Appeal committee incharge of the conduct of the primaries..

In the other zones where candidates emerged, Trumpeta learnt that other aspirants were “forced” to withdraw from the race to give the favoured candidate of the governor choice to emerge without a voting process.

Same process was applied in the choice of House of Reps and Assembly ticket bearers of APC for 2023 elections. The process has led to increase in complaints and dissatisfaction from the camps of those who lost out in the bargain.

Trumpeta further learnt that while some of the losers who felt the governor didn’t provide a level playing ground which saw sudden withdrawal of aspirants and emergence of unexpected winners are thinking of a new platform to carry along with their ambition, others rooting for trouble.

Already, the list of complainants not happy with process Uzodinma adopted are threatening fire and brimstone over the outcome. Apart from Akeredolu asking for another date for a credible conduct of election, one of the aspirants for Mbaitoli state constituency, Barr Ikechukwu Nwaopara is complaining of a concoted, forged and fraudulent result sheet one of them used to claimed victory.

Comedian turned lawmaker, Uche Ogbuagu who is representing Ikeduru in Imo Assembly is one of those not happy with the process as he pulled out of the race blaming the hijack of the process by the father of his opponent who emerged.

Reports emanating from the party have it that there is trouble as party members reject the process.

