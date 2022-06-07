Imo Youth Action Group Officially Inaugurated, As Activities Kicks Off

In a mission aimed towards driving the massive youth participation in governance and its related social affairs, a group known as Youth Action Group has officially birthed in Imo State, Nigeria.

It was formally inaugurated last week Friday, June 3, 2022 in Owerri, the Imo State capital, amidst fanfare.

Youth Action Group has its motto as “United we stand”, which goes further to portray the cardinal principles guiding the organization.

Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on youth affairs, Chief Eric Uwakwe while inaugurating the organization, appreciated the leaders of the organization for such an ideological based group.

He admonished the members of the Group to remain focused and steadfast in the emancipation of youths against political apathy, social vices, and societal decay.

Earlier in his speech, the Imo State Youth Action Group Leader, Hon. Chukwuegu Chidozie Peter, presented the objectives of the organization to the Governor’s SA on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe and prayed the inclusion of the structure in the administration of the State’s affairs.

Chukwuegu informed all and sundry, that the Group, which also believes in the doctrine of coming together to fight the ills of the society, bad governance, and social vices amongst the youths, is poised to ensuring that youths are engaged meaningfully in governance.

He opined that time has come to grant the youths a listening ear and full inclusion for the betterment of the society.

The State helmsman further disclosed that the organization has its structures across all the Local Government Areas, Wards and down to polling units in the State.

According to Chukwuegu, all arrangements have been concluded to embark on a grassroot sensitization program for all the youth, even as he called them to queue in and grab the opportunity brought to their doorsteps.