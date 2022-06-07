Aboh Mbaise PAM Coordinators Congratulates Mbata, Dikeocha On Owerri Zone APC Ticket Victory

Coordinators of Prince Alex Mbata across the 12 wards of Aboh Mbaise has congratulated him on his victory at the just congratulated Senatorial primaries of the APC in Owerri zone.

In a release, the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Coordinator of the group, Hon. Chinedu Ogwuni (The Strong Man of Amuzu Politics) described Mbata as the defending champion of Empowerment in Imo State.

He also applauded The Director General of the Prince Alex Mbata Campaign Organization Rt. Hon. G. K. Dikeocha for leading him to victory.