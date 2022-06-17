Hugo Boss Loses Elder Brother, Past Elected Amiri Ward 1 Councillor, Hillary Onuba To Death

By Onyekachi Eze

It’s a mournful period for the entire household of Onuba and Amiri community over the death of the former democratically elected Amiri Ward 1 Councillor, Late Hon Hillary Osita Iyidaa Onuba.

The late Hillary Onuba represented Amiri Ward 1 during the administration of Governor Ikedi Ohakim (2007-2011).

According to the burial notice brought to the attention of Trumpeta Newspaper by the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Chief Felix Ekene Onuba (Hugo Boss), his brother died on Monday after a brief illness.

Hugo Boss described his elder brother’s transition to eternal glory as a huge loss to the family and to the entire Oru nation.

Briefly narrating the life of the fallen Councillor, Hugo Boss attributed him as a man who served his people and fatherland devotedly.

He added that unlike most elected persons, his brother never undermined the powers and application of true democracy while he held sway as Amiri Ward 1 Councillor.

Speaking further, Hugo Boss who also doubles as the Traditional Prime Minister of Amiri Ancient Kingdom opined that the selfless services of late Hillary transcended to the entire Oru East Local Government Area, and Imo State in general.

Chief Felix Onuba also known as “Odenigbo ndi Oru” while praying for the repose of his beloved brother added, “A peaceful man is gone, a father figure and lover of humanity is gone. It’s a big vacuum for we the Onuba family, Amiri, and Oru East clan”.

However, burial arrangements by the family would be communicated at the appropriate time.

The late Hillary Osita Iyidaa Onuba joined the saints at the age of 66.