Alleged Embezzlement: IMC Chairmen, Members In Trouble, Health Center Project Money Missing

By Okey Alozie

Interim Management Committee Chairmen of Local Government Areas and their Councilors are said to be in serious trouble over alleged mismanagement of project funds.

Our source revealed that the chairmen and their councilors were recently given millions of naira to Execute Health Centre renovation projects but a good number of them either did not do it well or execute the job as stated. Trumpeta investigation discovered that most of the chairmen and their councilors abandoned the projects half way.

The Health Centre project, this newspaper learnt from a source, was supposed to be executed in all the political wards of Imo State but the chairmen and their councilors did not do what they were directed to do.

The fund provided by government were allegedly embezzled and mismanaged. The chairmen and councilors according to our source shared the money with some leaders who will protect them.

In Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area for example N 4.6m was said to have been released for the renovation of Lorji Health Centre project. Report has it that some of the old zincs and ceilings were removed from the dilapidated structure. Another that was in the renovation of Lorji Health Centre job is painting and nothing more. We gathered at this point, the fund is finished.

The concerned citizens of Lorji are now raising alarm claiming that there was mismanagement in handling the Health Centre project fund.

Hon Okechukwu Ejike who spoke to our reporter via telephone call confirmed the release of N4.6m for the Lorji health centre renovation project by government.

He submitted that the money was properly utilized.

He said that the re-roofing of the building coupled with the replacement of PVC (ceiling) was done perfectly.

The Councilor who is currently representing his community in Aboh Mbaise LGA added that the money given so far has been exhausted judiciously.

He demanded that more fund be should released for the completion of the project.

Our reporter observed that project did not get to the 12 political wards of Aboh Mbaise LGA as the governor earlier disclosed.

The same thing scenario played out in some other local government areas of Imo State like Ahiazu, Ehime Mbano, Obowo Ngor Okpala, Owerri North, Owerri Municipal, Obowo, Ehime Mbano, Okigwe and Others.

Based on this alleged mismanagement of project funds, people of the LGAs are now calling for the immediate probe of the IMC Chairmen and their councilors.

It would be recalled that few months ago, the government released funds for grading of roads, zero pot holes and renovation of dilapidated structures.

Unfortunately as we were told, these funds were allegedly mismanaged.