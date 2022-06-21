Search For Credible Leadership: Youth Initiative President, Osita Nwaneri Interfaces Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others

By Onyekachi Eze

As the agitation for credible Leadership in Nigeria receives utmost attention from all corners, especially with the advent of the 2023 general elections, a youth platform has set out modalities towards attaining the goal.

Less than eight months to the conduct of general elections across States in Nigeria, alongside the enthronement of a would-be new President, all sector is gingered for the task ahead.

In a media release signed by the Founder/President of “Let The Youth Decide Initiative” LTYDI, Comrade Osita Micheal Nwaneri, and obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, preparations are gathering momentum inorder to ensure compliance.

Nwaneri made the call to enable youths take active part in the decision making of the next general elections.

He lamented that for a country to get it right, the progressives (youths) must be duly considered, and carried along.

Osita Micheal Nwaneri lamented that days the youths are used as tools in the hands of the highly placed politicians, and later relegated are over.

To him, the upcoming 2023 polls would shape the scenario, where most critical decisions will rest in the hands of the youths to decide.

The Founder hinted that days when people are deceived into believing that votes doesn’t count are over, especially with the introduction of the electronic transmission system.

Nwaneri opined that with the new electoral act of transmission, every vote must count.

Youths were further enjoined to take their destinies by their own hands, by strictly being Law abiding, shun acts inimical to their wellbeing, and not allowing selves be disenfranchised.

To this end, Comrade Nwaneri tasked all the youths from 18 years and above to go and obtain their PVCs, stressing that it is their only weapon to fight poor Leadership/governance.

In a more serious note, the President of the Initiative revealed that in matching words with action, arrangements have been concluded geared towards having a meeting with the major presidential candidates for the 2023 elections.

According to Comrade Osita Micheal Nwaneri, those shortlisted for an interface with include the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, among others.

Nwaneri disclosed that reasons for meeting them is to further sink the Initiative’s plans of making sure the youths are considered for key decision taking prior to the elections.

He maintained that youths won’t take a “No” for an answer this time around, even as he reiterated that credibility, accountability, accessibility would play a pivotal role in electing new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was also charged in ensuring that people who come for either new registration, correction, update of data or for collection of their PVCs are treated kindly and promptly.

Security agencies were not left out as they were asked to imbibe more democratic approach in handling security affairs under their jurisdiction.

In this vein, Nwaneri stated, part of the reasons for meeting with them would hinge on reported cases of intimidation and extortion.

However, Osita Nwaneri expressed optimism that all will be fine by the time youths are considered an integral part of the system, and in policy formations.