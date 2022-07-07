Mama Amaechi Goes Home Saturday

All road will lead to the country home of one of Imo’s youngest entrepreneur and member of African Union Youth Envoy as the Umuakali Obodo-Ahiara AHIAZU MBAISE LGA, Imo State born real estate guru lays Mother to rest on Saturday 9th July 2022.

The funeral is expected to witness in attendance political leaders, youth ambassadors, captains of industries from various walks of life.

However, Youths from Imo State and beyond have come out enmasse to condole with one of their Own Amb. Dr. Andrew Amaechi , MD/CEO Imo Speed Transportation and Logistics , Chairman /MD, Bherat Nigeria Limited and Member , African Union Youth Envoy on the passing on to glory his lovely Mother Late Mrs Rose Ulunma Amaechi (Nee Okoro) who joined the Saints on the 10th of May 2022 at the age of 61Years.

Late Mrs Rose Amaechi hails from Umuororonjo Community, Owerri Municipal Local government area.

Late Mrs Rose Ulunma Amaechi (Nee Okoro ) was a mother, sister, grandmother & aunty.

The AMAECHI family of Umuakali Obodo-Ahiara in AHIAZU MBAISE LGA of Imo State has announced as follows:

Funeral Arrangements :

Saturday 9th July 2022:

7am – Body leaves Aladimma mortuary Owerri to her home town at Umuororonjo Owerri Municipal Local government area.

7:30am – Body leaves Owerri to her marital home Umuakali Obodo-Ahiara in AHIAZU MBAISE LGA.

9am – Lying in State / Funeral Mass at the family residence by anointed men of God.

Interment follows immediately.

As Signed on behalf of the Family by

Ambassador. Dr. Andrew Amaechi , Son