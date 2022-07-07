Quietness In Imo PDP Worries Stakeholders

.As Candidates Go To Sleep

A majority of Imo PDP members are said to have been worried following the recent quietness recorded in the party in the State immediately after the Primaries that gave birth to the Party’s candidates.

According to sources, most Leaders of the PDP in Imo State are disturbed that actions have ceased in the party from the Wards to the State offices, as if the end of the party primaries is the end of the 2023 elections.

Most of PDP Leaders who spoke to our Reporters but pleaded anonymity lamented that it is as if the primaries took away the fire in Imo PDP as there are no more activities to galvanize the party at all levels in recent time.

Trumpeta was told that most worrisome is that most of the candidates have travelled out of the country for holidays after the hectic period of primaries.

However, some of the Stakeholders who spoke to Trumpeta said that even if the candidates travelled out for resting, which is normal after such tight period, the party must be running before they return, and therefore said that they should quickly return and recharge the party into Action.

“We know that campaigns will kick start by September, but normal party activities cannot stop till September when the field actions will commence” Trumpeta was told.

However, a former National Officer of the party who spoke to Trumpeta, Chief Henry Ekpe said there is no cause for alarm, pointing out that the party strategies have shifted to other sectors, assuring that very soon actions will commence across the State, adding that both the members and candidates have gone to recharge their batteries after a hectic period that sapped member physically and financially.

“There is nothing wrong with what you may call a period of lull. It does happen.

Even in a football match players get half time to refreshen up and drink water. Soon, everything will return to normal” Chief Ekpe assured.