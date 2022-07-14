Imo APC Crisis: Move To Reconcile Nwafor, Camp Hope Faction Begins

Going by the latest development concerning the crisis over leadership tussle rocking Imo APC, Trumpeta can reveal that a peace move is underway as solution to the problem of party in the State.

It would be recalled that since early 2019, the Imo State chapter of the ruling party has been witnessing skirmishes leading to two factions laying claim of the party structure from ward to LGA and State levels.

The latest is the continued claim of the sacked chairman of the State chapter, Dan Nwafor who insists the throne belongs to him against that of Macdonald Ebere led exco.

After unclear signals from the party secretariat in Abuja over who should be incharge, Trumpeta observed that Nwafor who got judgment from the Supreme Court to be restored as chairman went to court to ask for cancellation of party primaries held this year for the 2023 election.

Apparently worried by the Nwafor move, Trumpeta learnt that concerned APC members in Imo pioneered moves to arrest the situation for peace to reign.

It was gathered that few party chieftains who are aware of the consequences of the latest court action against the party and candidates running for the next election are planning to broker a peace deal.

Trumpeta was reliably informed that some of those close to the candidates running for the election whose candidature is endangered are the ones involved in trying to see how a truce will work out between Nwafor and others.

A source close to the deal informed Trumpeta that “we have started the move to see how peace will come. We are making consultations with those concerned. Our desire is to ensure there is peace and APC goes to the warfront in unionism when the elections come”

Asked if those who have been contacted on both camps are cooperating and willing to allow peace reign, the source declined to comment, but only offered that “peace is on the way”.

The newspaper further gathered that peace moves were on before the Supreme Court judgment that gave Nwafor final victory. It was learnt that those incharge of Government House, Owerri had opted for out of court settlement before the Supreme Court judgment favoured Nwafor. Terms of agreement were said to have been reached before one of the parties failed to abide to the earlier conditions.

While the Ebere led State Exco is still incharge, the tenure of Nwafor is expected to elapse on 30th July, 2022.