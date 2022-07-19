Suspended Orsu Lawmaker, Nnodumele Raises Alarm Over Threat of Life, Accuses Imo Acct Gen

The suspended House Member representing Orsu State constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Ekene Nnodumele has accused the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Imo State, Barr. C. O. C Akaolisa of threat to his life.

Nnodumele made these allegations while narrating his ordeals to newsmen in Owerri.

He explained that Akaolisa who happens to be his kinsman in Orsu LGA further accused Akaolisa of allegedly threatened to do anything possible against his life. Nnodumele claimed the AG made this known at a meeting with his suspected political allies from the area.

Apart from claims of threat to his life, Nnodumele further disclosed the life of his family and immediate relatives are also in danger arising from the allegations against Akaolisa.

He further submitted that the threat to his life may not be unconnected to the 2023 election where Akaolisa is said to have vested interest in who emerges the next House member of Orsu State Constituency.

According to the embattled lawmaker who has been barred from activities of the Imo State House of Assembly for more than six months, his suspicion that the government appointee may be after his life grapevine arises from a private meeting where the subject of discussion was how to stop him from next election in other to deliver another candidate.

Giving more insight into the trouble he has with Akaolisa, Nnodumele accused the AG of allegedly bungling the House of Assembly Primary Election of the APC for Orsu that was in his favour for another primary election victory to favour another aspirant.

Nnodumele however offered that despite the suspected alleged shenanigans of the accused and cohorts to scuttle his political ambition for Orsu Assembly, he has been on with programs for next year’s election.

Details of Nnodumele offered to the media has it that Akaolisa may have been entrusted with the mandate to deliver APC in Orsu or stand a chance to risk his affinity with the leadership of the ruling party in Imo State.

It was also alleged that should the Commissioner fail by himself, other arsenals of the government may be deployed towards achieving the set target.

While he promised to draw the full attention of the security operatives on the recent happenings and the threat emanating from the Attorney General, Nnodumele uses the opportunity to alert the public, especially Orsu people that should anything happen to him or members of his family, Akaolisa should be held responsible.

He maintained that even on suspension, he is still in good relationship with his constituents.