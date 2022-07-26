2023: Senator Anyanwu Tasks PDP LGA Chairmen To Reconcile Aggrieved Aspirants

Ahead of the 2023 elections, National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has tasked Chairmen of the party in the 27 local government area in Imo state to ensure that aggrieved members and former aspirants are reconciled and carried along.

Anyanwu who described the Chairmen as ‘Generals’ of the party further reminded them the need to be prepared, noting that the work ahead is bigger and fierce than what is imagined.

The National Scribe of the main opposition party gave this admonition weekend while addressing the 27 PDP LGA Chairmen who paid him a surprised visit at his resident in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He cautioned them to desist from belonging to camps to enable the party to thrive, adding that issue of sentiment, backbiting and insincerity has caused heavy damage to the party in the past.

According to him, “what should be important to every party Chairman and members is how to win election and not how to destroy our party with gossip and envy. The challenges ahead should be seen as a serious burden to everyone; and the need to find urgent solution must a priority”

Senator Anyanwu maintains that his maturity and neutrality during the party’s primary elections saved the party from being omitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stressing that despite his sacrifices, some mischief makers within the party still dropped his name.

“You will recall that I was insulted and maligned by some individuals who wanted to hijack the exercise to protect their inordinate desires against party interest during our primaries, but in order to save our party from being omitted by INEC, I painfully swallowed the whole insults against my person since politics they say, is a leveler”

“My concern is that these people who are in the habit of seeking for their personal gains cannot boast of anything they have done for the party. It’s obvious that our party is in the opposition, therefore, it requires funding to boost morale of Ward, and LGA Chairmen. What is important now is how to win the elections starring at us and not how to cause confusion and create internal crisis”

Anyanwu therefore calls on the leaders and stakeholders to invest in the party now, pointing out that PDP needs to stand firm before it can accommodate individual interests.