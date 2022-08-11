New Yam Festival: Uzodinma’s Chieftaincy Title Tears Mbaise Nation Apart

.As Royal Fathers, Ezeji, Ezeruezu Disagree

This year’s annual Iriji (New Yam Festival) celebrated in the entire Mbaise Clan has caused a serious division among the people of the Ancient Nation, revered for their Unity and Progress.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the ceremony slated for August 12, every year may not hold this time following disagreements among the Traditional Rulers in Mbaise Land, Nde Ezeji, Politicians and other interested parties in the usually epic ceremony.

Trumpeta learnt that the agreement by some Mbaise Traditional Rulers to handover one of Mbaise’s highest Traditional Titles to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is one of the issues rocking the New Yam Festival.

This Newspaper was told that while some Traditional Rulers in Mbaise land are in support of according Uzodinma the Traditional respect, some disagree, saying they were not informed before the news got to them.

It was also said that same division among the Mbaise Traditional Rulers on the Chieftaincy title conferment on the Governor has caused friction in the fold of Ezeji title holders, who are the main centre of the ceremony as custodians of the Festival.

Also, trouble has hit politicians in Mbaise, as those in the Ruling All Progressive Party, APC, especially those holding appointments in Government have sworn that not only that the New Yam Festival must hold, but that Governor Uzodinma MUST be bestowed the highest Mbaise Traditional Title that day.

However, indications are that politicians of Mbaise extraction in opposition parties, cutting across different political parties are kicking against the planned chieftaincy title on Uzodinma.

The opposition are arguing on what Uzodinma has done in Mbaise Nation to warrant the array of their Monarchs to gather and crown Uzodinma with a “Heavy Traditional title”.

However, independent sources told Trumpeta that the umbrella body of Mbaise Nation, Ezeruezu Mbaise has asked that this year’s Iriji be held but on a low key, with individuals celebrating in their homes.

Trumpeta was told that Ezeruezu Mbaise’s fear for an open celebration with pump and pageantry is the issue of insecurity ravaging Imo State, and Nigeria in general, and therefore cannot guarantee the safety of a large crowd, and has washed her hand off any elaborate Iriji Mbaise 2022.

However, indications are that the ceremony must go ahead and the Governor must receive the Traditional Title meant for him by Mbaise Nation.

“Every incumbent Governor in the history of Imo State had always graced Iriji Mbaise and were given Traditional Titles. Therefore, it cannot stop at Uzodinma’s time. He is a friend of Mbaise and will be recognized with a significant Tradition Title from Mbaise land that day” a Top Imo Government Appointee from Mbaise told Trumpeta.