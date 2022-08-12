IPOB, Ebubeagu Set To Clash As Separatist Group Dares Vigilante

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has vowed to duel with Ebubeagu Vigilante Group, calling the security outfit a “Terrorist Group”, alleging that Ebubeagu is “killing innocent people”.

In a release by IPOB Spokesman, Emma Powerful, the Group said that “following the incessant killing of innocent citizens in Imo State by Ebubeagu militia, we the global movement and family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the Leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to state unequivocally and openly to all and sundry that IPOB is about to unleash its venom on the Terrorist Ebubeagu for the countless massacre of our people, especially in Imo State”.

According to IPOB, it alleged that Ebubeagu “reportedly murdered 14 innocent youths coming back from a Traditional Wedding in Awomamma, invaded Izombe Town in Oguta LGA of Imo State early hours of Saturday killing two people on the spot”.

The IPOB Report said that it was aware “that the murderous members of Ebubeagu were drafted from Militants from Coastal part of Biafra (South -South) Fulani Bandits, and some notorious criminal Igbo Boys”.

The release concluded by saying that “IPOB Leadership has given a matching order to ESN volunteers to go after the murderous Ebubeagu Group and stop them from killing our people”.

However, Police in Imo State said that ESN the Militant Group of IPOB, perpetrated the acts of burning police station at Agwa, and unleashed mayhem on the community.