Iriji Mbaise: Political Interests Shatter Festival .Uzodinma For Chieftaincy Title Today

, No, Iriji Ceremony Held Yesterday-Group

The annual Iriji Mbaise (New Yam Festival) of 2022 has been rocked with crisis, until what seemed like the event eventually took place yesterday, August 15, 2022. But news have it that it will repeat again today August 16, 2022, sponsored by another Group of Mbaise indigenes.

Sources told Trumpeta that today’s Iriji is specially meant to crown Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma with a chieftaincy title. But the event will hold in the private premises of a top politician of Mbaise extraction in Itu, Ezinihittee Mbaise LGA.

This Newspaper learnt that even though the Pan Mbaise Socio-cultural organization, Ezeruezu Mbaise had agreed that the New Yam Festival should hold yesterday, another Group insisted that they should hold theirs today, to recognize the Imo State Governor.

What is not clear is really if the Chieftaincy ceremony of the Governor will hold today, as most of Mbaise Traditional Rulers belief that Iriji Mbaise held yesterday, and no need coming out again to give Chieftaincy title to the Governor.

However, Trumpeta learnt that some other Traditional Rulers from Mbaise have also agreed to come out today and handover the Chieftaincy title to the Governor.

When our Reporter visited the home of the politician from Ezinihitte Mbaise, serious preparations were on-going for the event today, as it was reported that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will storm the venue.

This Newspaper was told that it has been the culture of Mbaise Nation to recognize Imo State Governors with Chieftaincy titles, and maintained that “it is a right Mbaise Nation owes our Governor”.

The source said that the ceremony is holding at Itu Central Play Ground, while the politician will host the Governor after the Chieftaincy ceremony.

Meanwhile, yesterday, some Mbaise people held Iriji in their homes as they said that insecurity in the State would not allow an open celebration as usual of the annual festival and asked Mbaise people to eat their yams within their compounds and remain at home.