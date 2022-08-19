Ikeduru New SOLAD Describes Uzodimma As Gift To Imolites

•Assumes Duty Amidst Heroic Reception

By Onyekachi Eze

The newly inaugurated Sole Administrator of Ikeduru Local Government Council, Very Rev Dr. Chidiebere Ndubuisi Nwanebu has further confirmed Governor Hope Uzodimma as Divine gift to Imo State.

He made this disclosure while addressing his Ikeduru kinsmen at the Iho-Dimeze Council headquarters, yesterday, August 18, 2022, at a reception organised for him.

The ordained Minister of God who couldn’t hide his joy over the mammoth crowd that trooped out en masse to welcome him began his speech with songs of praises and exultation, drawn from Psalm 92 Verse 12.

In appreciation to the Governor for finding him worthy of the position, Rev CNN disclosed that from the processes that led to Uzodimma’s emergence, it cleary shows that God brought him to salvage Imo State, and restore hope where all hopes are lost.

The SOLAD hinted that within a space of three years, Uzodimma has effectively governed the State to prosperity, regardless of the many obstacles orchestrated to confuse him by political enemies.

Speaking on human capital development, Uzodimma was thumbed up for the massive youth empowerment and employment programs.

Nwanebu further commended him for the numerous Road infrastructure across the length and breadth of Imo State, stressing that due to the governor’s goodwill for generality of Ndi Imo, both the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Umuahia among others have received quality construction with street lights and durable drainage channels.

A feat he said was impossible for past administrations.

Nwanebu retorted that if not for insecurity which has drained funds to manage, there could have been more projects on the row.

He Prophesied, “because the Governor put his trust in the Lord and walks on a straight path, he shall continue to flourish and prosper for the greater of God and for Ndi Imo”.

Rev CNN Nwanebu also said, “Governor Hope Uzodimma is a capacity Governor, he has shown capacity in all aspect of governance. There is relative peace in Imo State as it stands.

Furthermore, he informed that he has no personal itinerary except to serve the people selflessly, unite the aggrieved and bring all in one fold, as well as getting ready to win the polls for APC in the upcoming elections.

He recognised Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) for his fatherly roles towards him, hence, described him as a destiny helper.

“Under my watch, I will do my very best. I will start by sanitizing the environment. Fix certain things that are not in place in this LGA, example is the toilet facilities, clearing of the bushes inside and within the Council premises, among others. Failure is not in my system. I have come to return Ikeduru LGA back to the People. No more suffering”.

The fiery cleric continued, “Ndi Ikeduru nwem, you are in for a new dawn, the Lord that I serve will help me serve you well”.

Under my watch, God will uplift and bless Ikeduru people. God has blessed you with a Leader like me and I will not fail you”.

However, Rev Nwanebu declared every week Tuesday as Fellowship day in Ikeduru LGA premises.

The Director of Administration and General Services, DAGS, Dr. Mrs Onyinye Esther Ozumba JP, earlier in the office informed that, the former IMC Chairman, Chief Jude Iwuamadi had handed over all documents belonging to the LGA.

She described Nwanebu as a blessing to Ikeduru people following his sound track records.

“I’m so glad because God has done a wonderful selection for the entire Ikeduru LGA”.

She urged the people not to withdraw their support from the new SOLAD, as she prayed for wisdom to pilot the affairs of the LGA diligently.

A Leader in Ikeduru LGA, Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon)in his remarks pleaded for support towards the SOLAD, adding that any support to him would benefit the APC as a party.

He beckoned on the Leaders to calm down on the LGA elections, and rally round the new SOLAD to thrive in his duties.

“Allow the new SOLAD to work, don’t waste your money all in the name of Chairmanship position. He just assumed office, so all support should be accorded to him”.

Expressing satisfaction over Nwanebu’s appointment, Charlvon said, no doubt, he will deliver massively and for positive changes.

“I have been in politics for over twenty years, but today is different. This is the first time we will mix Government with spirituality. I’m proud of him. He is loyal and cheerful. Rev CNN Nwanebu is one of my political sons.

“Senator Hope Uzodimma is doing very well. Let us all Support APC completely in the next elections. Our youths should take the responsibility now”, said Prince Charls Amadi.

He therefore begged the Leaders to give him all the support, and not to set obstacles for him.

In their respective speeches, Engr. Obinna Nshirim, Ezinwa Chuks Metu, Chief John Nwaike, and Hon Dr. Uche Oguwuike, expressed joy over the appointment of Rev CNN Nwanebu as SOLAD. They reposed their confidence in him , who they said has distinguished himself in many leadership roles.

Without any fear of equivocation, they opined that Ikeduru LGA will reap democracy dividends.

To the chairman, they said, “To whom much is given, much is expected”, For the governor to appoint you, it means he has confidence in you. We are solidly behind you”, they assured.

Also present at the occasion were; Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon), Engr Obinna Nshirim, Hon Dr. Uche Oguwuike, Barr. Nwosu, Hon Chuks Metu, Ikeduru West Development Centre Coordinator Hon Ibekwe, Chief John Nwaike, HRH Eze Joe Anika Umunnawuike 11, Engr. Innocent Nwachukwu, Hon. Emmanuel Alaribe, Hon. Okey Ezuruike, Mrs Okereke Woman Leader, Youth Leader Mr. Moses Ubochi, Hon. Magnus Melaariri, Hon. Ben Nwosu, Ucheghara Ndubuisi, Hon Onyewuchi, Chuks Metu, Obinna Nshirim, all the Councillors, all the APC party members, Okenwa Eziche, Hon Okey Ezuruike to mention but a few.

It is of note to state that the reception was prophetic and power filled, as anchored by the SOLAD, Rev. CNN Nwanebu.