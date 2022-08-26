Imo LGA SOLADS Meet Over- Grown Premises, Dilapidated Structure

.Call For Govt’s Immediate Rescue

By Okey Alozie

The newly Sole Administrators of twenty seven (27) Local Government Areas in Imo State are now facing difficulties since they took over from the immediate past Interim Management Committee Chairmen.

Our roving reporter observed that the Council Headquarters of the LGAs have been taken over by grasses and dangerous reptiles including Snakes and Lizards.

Even most of the structure at the council headquarters were said to have been collapsed.

The Sole Administrators who came not up to one week from all indications are confused because there are no funds to commence work.

Information revealed that official vehicles and offices are all grounded.

Our roving reporter who visited the 27 Local Government Areas also observed that most of the Council Headquarters are so dirty that the new Council Bosses cannot come in to seat down to discharge their official duties.

In addition, most of the vehicles to the Sole Administrators damaged and are no longer road worthy as we gathered from the technical workers.

Report has it that the present sole administrators are facing high level of sabotage in their various councils staff of the local government areas who worked well with the IMC chairmen and their councilors according to information have refused to work positively with the new sole administrators.

At Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, the handover was somehow frustrated because the staff who supposed to witness and cross check some of the items submitted by the outgone IMC chairmen were not on duty and this made the female Sole Administrator, Hon Bar Ogechi Njoku to raise eyesbrow and query all those involved in the alleged sabotage.

The vehicles were brought to the council headquarters on Wednesday 24th of August 2022 at the morning hours.

Hon Barr Emma Njoku, the past IMC chairman who stormed the council headquarters for the official handover of the vehicles was delayed because of the absent of the key officials of the council.

The Sole Administrator Bar Mrs Ogechi Njoku received the handover note but could not come down from her office upstairs for the physical handover of the vehicles as we gathered from a reliable source.

Thereafter, it was discovered that the workers in question came in the morning and disappeared.

Moreover, the council lacks drivers and technical staff investigation unveiled.

In Ezinihite Mbaise, the offices were messed up and grasses took over the council headquarters.

The council boss Hon Dr Ojukwu has now swung into full action to sanitize the place.

In Ihitte Uboma, Hon Barr Uche Konkwo has taken over from the director of administration and general services.

He is also cleaning up the place without delay. Report has it also that there is no fund to run the Local Government now until next allocation.

In Ngor Okpala the out gone IMC, Mayor Nweke handed over to Hon Theo Ihedube in a simple and peaceful ceremony. Sources said the new Sole Administrators will confront the over-grown weeds which have taken over the entire premises which looked deserted, as staff were not seen, except those who work in the chairmen’s office.

Concerned Imolites are now calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma, to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to release funds to the Sole Administrators to carry on with their jobs and make Imo Local Government Areas functional again.