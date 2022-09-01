Onuegbu, Imo Political Bureau Chief, Visits Trumpeta Lauds Uzodinma’s Achievements

By Orji Sampson

In continuation of his tour of Newspaper publishing houses in Imo State, the SA to Governor Hope Uzodinma on political Affairs and Head of Political Bureau, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu on Wednesday August 31, 2022, paid a courtesy call on Trumpeta Newspapers.

Barr Onuegbu who was accompanied on his visit by the former SSA on print Media, Mr Modestus Nwankpa and Mr Stanford said the visit was part of Gov Uzodinma’s administrations effort to ensure synergy between the government and the media.

While commending media stakeholders in the State including Trumpeta on their tireless efforts to keep the public informed, educated and sensitized, he stressed the need for Journalists in the State to always report the truth blaming those who have been displaced from looting public funds by Governor Uzodinma’s uncommon administrative acumen as sponsors of negative reports about the 3R administration.

“We are not asking any journalist for sensational journalism or to write false stories for us because the outstanding infrastructural developments by this administration is quite clear for everyone to see.

“The Owerri-Orlu road and the Owerri-Okigwe roads are signature projects by Gov Uzodinma but people are busy writing killings instead of asking how the Federal Government will refund him on these roads knowing that they are Federal roads.

“These roads including the Orlu to Mgbee-Akokwa-Ugah road as well as the Mbaise-Obowo-Umuahia road have been there since 1999 and we have had Governors that served for 8 years each including Ohakim’s 4years but they couldn’t do the roads which Uzodinma under 2years has flagged off and completed Orlu road (with flood lights) which you can comfortably travel in the night unlike before.

“Again no one is talking about the single TSA’ that has enabled civil servants, in the State and Pensioners to get their salaries and pension from the comforts of their villages.

“The Governor has saved the state from those who inflated the number of local government workers and teachers as only about 3,000 of the teachers turned up for the verification exercise done recently and one wonders were the others whose names flooded the list went to.

The former Commissioner for Lands while expressing his concern on the manner some opposition persons have continued to flood the social media with insecurity reports with pictures of what happened elsewhere took time to explain to Trumpeta the major issues bedeviling the insecure areas of Orsu LGA and Orlu LGA but queried why the major killings in these areas were mainly targeted on APC stalwarts alleging that it was more politicized.

He promised that the tour of the media houses will be a regular feature of the 3R government moving forward and urged journalists to take their time and observe the achievements of Sen Uzodinma adding that power is of the Lord.

In their reaction, the publishers of Trumpeta Newspapers, Chief Gerry Ogu and Hon Henry Ekpe lauded the Imo political Bureau Chief for the visit but called for a better and robust synergy between the government functionaries particularly the media team of the 3R administration with the local media so they can be well informed on the goings of the government.